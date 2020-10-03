Medical students file petitions against MUHS

UGC in its July 6 guidelines has stated that as a one-time measure, students should be allowed to appear for exams, in case they’re unable to attend on the given date. (Representational)

Two medical students studying under Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) recently filed separate petitions against the university at the Bombay High Court’s Nagpur and Aurangabad bench for not allowing them another opportunity to appear for practical exams after they tested Covid positive. Dr Ashwini Jain, studying at GMC Aurangabad, and Dr Rohit Garg of GMC Nagpur filed the petitions on October 1 and September 29 respectively.

Garg, a PG student of MS (Ortho), tested positive one day prior to the practical exams scheduled on September 7. “I was not permitted by MUHS to give the exam as they didn’t have any guidelines, though I was physically fit to attend the exam. On the day of the exam, university officials assured me over phone that my exam will be taken once I test negative. My swab test was found negative on September 11,” said Garg.

After that, multiple mails and letters written to MUHS by the dean of our college and by me remained unanswered, said Garg. “Several candidates have tested positive after the exam. Had I not informed them about my test and taken the exam like others, I would not have had to face this ordeal,” he added.

In her petition, Jain, a student of postgraduate diploma in child health, has stated that she was found Covid positive on September 7, a day prior to her practical exam scheduled for September 8. “There was no discomfort as she was asymptomatic,” the petition says, adding that missing her practical exam will also render her ineligible to appear for the DNB (Diplomate of National Board) exam, scheduled to be conducted on January 10 next year.

UGC in its July 6 guidelines has stated that as a one-time measure, students should be allowed to appear for exams, in case they’re unable to attend on the given date. When contacted, MUHS controller of exams Dr Ajit Pathak refused to comment, as the matter is sub-judice.

On September 9, Medical Students Welfare Association made a written representation to MUHS, sharing details of two students studying Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery at Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Pusad. “Both the final year students tested positive two days before final year exam. Despite requesting MUHS to help them by conducting re-exam, and helping them save their academic year, no response has been received by the university. Several such students are waiting for a fair opportunity,” said Dr Nilesh Jadhav, of Medical Students Welfare Association Maharashtra.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd