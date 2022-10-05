Medical PG merit list: Candidates cry foul as number of seats allotted lesser than matrix

After the first merit list for the Medical Post Graduation (PG) admissions was out on Tuesday, candidates cried foul as the number of seats allotted are lesser than the seat matrix declared last week.

According to the seat matrix declared by the Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Saturday, there are a total of 2,212 seats up for grabs for medical PG courses in Maharashtra. However, when the seat allotment was declared early morning on Tuesday, candidates observed that there was no allotment on several seats which were seen in the seat matrix. “Total 400 seats have been kept out of the allotment. This is highly unfair as it impacts our chances to get into a desired course and college. Government medical college seats are the highest in those which are left out by CET Cell,” said a candidate, adding that as students were still wondering how this is possible, a notice was uploaded by CET Cell confirming the reduction in seats at the time of allotment.

“There are some seats, for which some of the necessary permissions are awaited and hence they are not included in the first round of allotment. These seats will be considered during subsequent rounds for allotment once all the necessary permissions are received,” read the notice. Out of the 400 seats not allotted, over 200 are from government medical colleges.