Saturday, November 14, 2020
Medical, paramedical colleges to start from December 1

The Karnataka government has decided to re-open all the medical, dental, AYUSH, paramedical, nursing and pharmacy colleges affiliated to RGUHS from December 1, tweeted state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

By: PTI | Bengaluru | November 14, 2020 10:50:18 am
NEET, college reopen, medical college, education news, karnataka newsKarnataka to reopen medical colleges (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/ Representational)

Medical and paramedical colleges affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (ARGUHS) would resume regular classes from December 1, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Friday.

The colleges were shut since the lockdown from March due to the coronavirus scare.

Read | Schools, Colleges reopening: 5 things to know before going to campus

The Minister tweeted, "The Karnataka government has decided to re-open all the medical, dental, AYUSH, paramedical, nursing and pharmacy colleges affiliated to RGUHS from December 1."

He asked the administration of colleges and students to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the government regarding the precautionary measures.

The Higher Education Department has also decided to start degree colleges from November 17.

