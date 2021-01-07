Delhi govt allows medical colleges to re-open with first-year students

The Delhi government on Thursday allowed medical colleges in the state to reopen as there is a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital. The decision was taken after assessing the current situation prevailed in the state, the news agency ANI reported quoting the state government.

The classes will start with the first-year MBBS/ BDS students, and the colleges should complete the courses in one-and-a-half to two months. Subsequently, final year students will be allowed to join college, the Delhi government stated.

Following the completion of the exam and training of the final-year batch, the second-year batch will be allowed to rejoin college, it mentioned. The colleges will open following the guidelines, SOPs related to COVID-19.