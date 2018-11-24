Medical college in Dadra and Nagar Haveli soon

Toggle Menu
The college will be set up at Silvassa at a capital cost of Rs 189 crore. The medical college is expected to benefit students from tribal and rural areas

The college is expected to be set up in two years. (Representational Image)

The Centre will set up a medical college in Dadra and Nagar Haveli to improve tertiary care facilities available to the people of the union territory and the adjoining areas. The decision to build the medical college at a cost of Rs 189 crore was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official release said.

The medical college will be set up in two years with a yearly intake of 150 students. The project will be completed by 2019-20 and the construction and capital expenditure will be incurred as per the norms of Medical Council of India (MCI) and extant guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The annual recurring expenditure for the medical college will be managed within the budget provision for the union territory.

The medical college is expected to increase the availability of doctors and address the issue of their shortage. It will enhance medical education opportunities to students of the two union territories, according to the release. It will also result in optimal utilisation of the existing infrastructure of district hospitals and improve tertiary care facilities for the people of the union territory and adjoining areas.

The medical college will benefit the students, especially those of tribal and rural areas of the union territory, which will promote social equity. Health equity will be promoted by the provision of better services through improvement in the strength of doctors in the union territory, the release said.

