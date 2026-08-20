Medical body questions NTA’s anti-leak measures before Supreme Court, demands stricter law for insiders

Experts have suggested online examinations as a possible solution. The debate over pen-and-paper vs computer-based testing is unending. The former would be better given the familiarity and conditioning of Indian students. (Representational image)

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has questioned before the Supreme Court whether the measures outlined by the National Testing Agency (NTA) are adequate to prevent examination paper leaks, arguing that the existing legal framework needs stronger provisions to deal with insiders who misuse access to confidential examination material.

FAIMA, in its response to an affidavit filed by the NTA, said the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, 2026 should specifically cover situations in which paper setters, paper vetters and other authorised personnel copy, share, transmit or disclose examination material to unauthorised persons.

The medical body argued that such conduct should be treated as an aggravated offence because those involved have been entrusted with highly confidential material and have abused their position of trust. It sought stricter punishment and penalties for such violations.