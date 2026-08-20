Medical body questions NTA’s anti-leak measures before Supreme Court, demands stricter law for insiders

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has questioned before the Supreme Court whether the measures outlined by the National Testing Agency (NTA) are adequate to prevent examination paper leaks, arguing that the existing legal framework needs stronger provisions to deal with insiders who misuse access to confidential examination material.
FAIMA, in its response to an affidavit filed by the NTA, said the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, 2026 should specifically cover situations in which paper setters, paper vetters and other authorised personnel copy, share, transmit or disclose examination material to unauthorised persons.
The medical body argued that such conduct should be treated as an aggravated offence because those involved have been entrusted with highly confidential material and have abused their position of trust. It sought stricter punishment and penalties for such violations.
FAIMA also questioned why the recommendations of the High-Level Committee of Experts headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan were not implemented “in letter and spirit” before the government constituted another task force on examination reforms under Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.
The seven-member Radhakrishnan committee was constituted by the Ministry of Education following the NEET-UG paper leak allegations in 2024. It submitted its report in 2024 with 101 recommendations covering the examination process, data security and the structure and functioning of the NTA.
“Students cannot afford to have repeated instances of paper leaks and see a new committee being formed after each year, without the recommendations of that Committee being executed fully by the authorities,” FAIMA said in its submission.
The association, represented by advocate Tanvi Dubey, said the Radhakrishnan committee had proposed detailed standard operating procedures for the pre-examination, examination and post-examination stages.
“However, despite such recommendations already in place, a paper leak happened in the year 2026, and there is a need for one more task force despite the existing recommendations already in place,” it said.
The Centre subsequently constituted a high-powered task force headed by Nilekani to examine structural reforms in competitive examinations.
The Supreme Court is currently hearing a batch of petitions related to the conduct of NEET-UG, including a plea filed by FAIMA seeking reforms in the examination system. One of the pleas has sought the replacement or restructuring of the NTA with a more robust and autonomous body to conduct the medical entrance examination.
The allegations of a NEET-UG 2026 paper leak are being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The Supreme Court had also dealt with allegations of a question-paper leak in NEET-UG 2024. While it declined to order cancellation of the examination, the court issued directions to strengthen safeguards against paper leaks and laid down criteria for determining when an examination should be cancelled.
— with inputs from PTI