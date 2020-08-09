Medical aspirants can apply for these scholarship programmes, here are top 6

Check the list of top scholarships for medical aspirants. Representational image/ file Check the list of top scholarships for medical aspirants. Representational image/ file

Medical scholarship is a broad term that combines all types of scholarships and financials assistance available for students who wish to take up medicine as their future career. A lot of government departments and private organisations offer medical scholarships for students pursuing MBBS, nursing, dental, pharma or any other allied subject.

The key objective behind these scholarships is to make medical education affordable for students and retain the best minds in this area of study.

List of top 6 scholarships for medical students

1. Swami Vivekananda Merit Cum Means Scholarship for Minorities

The scholarship supports the study of minority community students who are domiciles of West Bengal and studying in class 11 to postgraduate level. The key objective of this scholarship is to provide financial assistance to meritorious yet economically backward students who are continuing their higher studies.

The annual income of the family should be less than Rs 2.5 lakh. Also, the students are required to fulfil the minimum percentage requirement.

Provider details: West Bengal Minorities’ Development and Finance Corporation

Eligibility: Students of West Bengal studying in Class 11 to postgraduate level

Award: Rs 12,000 to 60,000 per annum

Application timeline: Between September and November (tentative)

Application mode: Online through official website

2. HDFC Bank Educational Crisis Scholarship

This scholarship is meant for students who are unable to bear the cost of education and are at a risk of dropping out due to a personal or family crisis. The students who are pursuing studies in Class 6 to 12, diploma, polytechnic, ITI, undergraduate, postgraduate or PhD level can apply for this scholarship.

They must be facing a personal or family crisis that has occurred during the past three years, as on the date of application.

Provider details: HDFC Bank

Eligibility: Students of Class 6 and above

Award: Scholarship of Rs 10,000 to 25,000

Application timeline: Between March and July (tentative)

Application mode: Online through Buddy4Study portal

3. Nationwide Education and Scholarship Test (NEST Senior)

This is a national level scholarship test for students studying in Class 12 (Science) or pursuing final year engineering diploma, 1st/ 2nd year of science/ engineering/ Medical degree courses. The students studying in the 3rd/ 4th year of Science/ engineering/ Medical degree courses can also apply for this test under NEST Senior – II category. The test is conducted every year across 65 major test centres in India.

Provider Details: SEMCI

Eligibility: Students of Class 12 (science), engineering diploma or Science/ engineering/ Medical degree courses

Award: Up to Rs 40,000

Application timeline: Between April and June (tentative)

Application mode: Online through official website

4. Dr Abdul Kalam Scholarship for Medical/ Engineering Aspirants

Introduced with an objective to financially support meritorious students from Economically Weaker Section (EWS), this scholarship offers financial aid to students appearing for national/ state level medical/ engineering entrance exams. The candidates are required to have passed Class 12 examination with minimum 55 per cent marks. Also, the annual family income should be less than Rs 6 lakh per annum.

Provider Details: Buddy4Study India Foundation

Eligibility: Students appearing for medical/ engineering entrance exams

Award:Rs 20,000

Application timeline: Between May and August (tentative)

Application mode: Online through Buddy4Study portal

5. L’Oréal India for Young Women in Science Scholarship

Under this scholarship, the girl students who have passed Class 12 examination will receive financial assistance to cover their college fees at graduation level (Pure Science/ Applied Science/ engineering/ Medical, etc.). The key objective of this scholarship is to support the study of promising young women who are economically disadvantaged.The candidates are required to have passed class 12 examination with minimum 85 per cent in PCM/ PCB/ PCMB.

The annual family income should be less than Rs 4 lakh. Also, the maximum age to apply for this scholarship is 19 years as on the last date of application.

Provider Details: L’Oréal India

Eligibility: Class 12 (Science) passed girls

Award: Up to Rs 2.5 lakh for graduation

Application timeline: Between August and September (tentative)

Application mode: Online through Buddy4Study portal

6. Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship Programme

The students who are studying in class 11, graduation, diploma, BE, BTech, BDS, vocational courses, sportspersons, and individuals helping others can avail benefits under this scholarship. The scholarship programme aims at supporting the studies of meritorious and deserving students whose annual family income is less than Rs 5 lakh per annum.

Provider Details: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.

Eligibility: Students studying in Class 11/ Graduation/ Diploma/ BE/ B.Tech/ BDS/ Vocational courses, sportspersons and individuals helping others

Award: Up to Rs 75,000 per year

Application timeline: Between March and September (tentative)

Application mode: Online through Buddy4Study portal.

