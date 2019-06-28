Maharashtra medical admissions: Open category students disappointed

With Thursday’s verdict, open category students, who had challenged the Maharashtra government’s ordinance implementing 16 per cent quota for the Maratha community, were left disappointed even though the Bombay High Court reduced the quota to 12 per cent.

In postgraduate medical admissions, open category students now have 233 seats in government medical colleges, while Maratha community students have 156 seats reserved for them across 21 government postgraduate medical colleges in the state.

“We are disappointed with the judgment. I got admission in Bombay hospital’s ENT department. Had this reservation been scrapped, I would have got admission in Nagpur’s Government Medical College. Nagpur is my hometown,” said one of the petitioners.

Students said they have been embroiled in a legal battle against the state government since February, and even managed two court orders in their favour before the Maharashtra government promulgated an ordinance to implement SEBC reservation.

In May first week, the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court had scrapped reservations for SEBC for this year observing that the medical admissions under National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) began before the SEBC notification was announced.

A week later, the Supreme Court upheld HC’s decision. On May 20, however, the Maharashtra governor signed an ordinance restoring SEBC reservation for medical admissions. Students had challenged the ordinance in SC and were directed to approach the Bombay HC.

Of 972 PG government medical seats only 233 are left for 2,000 students in open category. Several courses such as psychiatry, orthopaedics, ENT, chest medicine are left with very few seats in open category.

On June 17, the PG medical admission process closed, with the new term starting in multiple colleges.

Dr Aparna Ranadive, mother of another student who petitioned against the reservation, said, “We were fighting this case for future generations. When the admission process ended on June 17, we realised it was too late for open category students to get admissions this year. It is a sorry state of affairs.”

With the HC judgment directing the state government to restrict reservation from 16 to 12 per cent, some students are still hopeful of getting admission if 4 per cent reserved seats will be reverted to open category for current academic year.

After the judgment was pronounced, senior counsel V A Thorat, appearing for the state government, told the court that the postgraduation admissions process was completed by June 17, and to protect Maratha students who already got admission, the state sought the judgment to be given a prospective effect. The court asked the state government to make a separate application, which will be decided on merit.