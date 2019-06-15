Medical admission: Gujarat-born students do not need to show domicile papers, says govt

Students, who are born in Gujarat and have cleared their Class X and XII examinations from the state, have been exempted from producing domicile certificates, said Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel Friday, while announcing that the admission process for MBBS, dental, ayurveda, homeopathy and naturopathy seats have been made online.

“Last year several students faced a lot of problems while trying to get domicile certificates. Keeping those difficulties in mind, we have exempted the students, who are born in Gujarat and have passed their 10th and 12th grade exams from the five recognised boards in Gujarat, from producing domicile certificate from this year onwards,” Patel said, while addressing mediapersons in Gandhinagar Friday.

Patel pointed out the there are 4,650 MBBS seats, 1,155 dental (BDS), 1,720 ayurveda, 3,380 homeopathy and 30 seats for naturopathy in Gujarat. “As per our preliminary assessment about 10,000 students are expected to apply for the medical seats in Gujarat and this move will benefit 8,000 of them,” he said.

Clearing the air on those required to produce domicile certificates this year, Patel said, “Only those students who are born outside Gujarat, but have passed 10th and 12th exams in Gujarat and whose parents are living in the state, will have to produce domicile certificates.”

Patel added that the students from Gujarat can also apply for 10 seats that have been reserved in a new 150-seat medical college in the union territory region of Silvassa that have begun functioning from this academic year.

The deputy chief minister said that the entire admission process for medical courses have been made online and Axis Bank has been selected by the state government for the collection of application fees.