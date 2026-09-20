MEA Internship 2026: Apply for October intake by Sept 27

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has invited applications for an internship programme, scheduled to run from October 2026 to March 2027. Students who are in their final year of college, or have recently graduated and fulfil other eligibility requirements, can apply till September 27 on the official website, internship.mea.gov.in.

According to the notice issued by the ministry, the last date to apply for the internship is September 27. Subsequently, the list containing the names of shortlisted candidates will be displayed on October 7.

MEA Internship 2026: Eligibility criteria

In order to be eligible, candidates are required to be Indian citizens and have completed a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university at the time of applying.