MDS University Ajmer declares BA, B.Sc results, how to check

MDS University BA/ B.Sc results 2019: The Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University Ajmer has declared the results of Bachelor of Arts (BA Part II), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) part I and II examinations. The candidates who appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official websites mdsuexam.org, mdsuajmer.ac.in.
The results of other undergraduate examinations will be released soon.
MDS University Ajmer BA, B.Sc results 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official websites
Step 2: In the new window, click on the download result link
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.