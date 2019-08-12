MDS University Ajmer declares BA, B.Sc results, how to check

MDS University BA/ B.Sc results 2019: The Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University Ajmer has declared the results of Bachelor of Arts (BA Part II), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) part I and II examinations. The candidates who appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official websites mdsuexam.org, mdsuajmer.ac.in.

The results of other undergraduate examinations will be released soon.

MDS University Ajmer BA, B.Sc results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites

Step 2: In the new window, click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.