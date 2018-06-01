MD/MS admissions: GMCH holds fresh counselling on HC orders

The petitioners alleged that the GMCH administration had reverted 17 seats from the all-India quota to their students The petitioners alleged that the GMCH administration had reverted 17 seats from the all-India quota to their students

GOVERNMENT MEDICAL College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32 was made to conduct fresh counselling for admission to MD and MS courses on Thursday after the Punjab and Haryana High Court took note of a petition filed by three students alleging anomalies in the procedure adopted by GMCH. The petitioners alleged that the GMCH administration had reverted 17 seats from the all-India quota to their students in the MD/MS admissions.

The High Court also summoned GMCH Director Principal Dr B S Chavan to court on Thursday. GMCH started fresh counselling late on Thursday afternoon. The counselling was earlier scheduled for May 30 and 31 after the Supreme Court dismissed a GMCH plea against the High Court ruling which quashed its decision to keep the UT pool seats of postgraduate degree courses reserved only for its own MBBS students.

“We heard the matter at some length and were constrained to summon the Director Principal of Government Medical College, Sector 32. There is an apparent error in counselling qua 17 seats that reverted to the UT pool after the All India Counselling,” said the High Court in its Thursday’s order.

On Wednesday, the first day of counselling, three students moved High Court stating that 17 seats, lying vacant from the all India quota, were shifted to the institutional quota, which otherwise had to be shifted to the UT pool quota.

“Realising that there is a mistake in treating all these 17 all India quota seats as institutional preference seats, Dr B S Chavan, Director Principal, GMCH, Sector 32, is present in Court and states that the entire counselling shall be conducted afresh today itself,” further stated the Court order.

On Thursday morning, GMCH-32 Director Principal Dr B S Chavan appeared in court as summoned to explain the case. The court, while rapping the institute for misinterpreting the judgment, warned that it would pass strictures against GMCH and impose costs on it. But, after Chavan said that GMCH would conduct fresh counselling, the court did not pass any adverse order against the institute.

GMCH-32 has 125 postgraduate seats – 63 for all India quota and 62 for UT Chandigarh, out of which 15 per cent are reserved for Scheduled Castes. The seats of the UT pool had been kept reserved only for those students who did their MBBS from institutes within the city, meaning a 100 per cent institutional preference for its own students under the UT pool quota.

As soon as the news about fresh counselling broke at GMCH on Thursday afternoon, confusion prevailed among the students. Many of them, who had left the institute, were asked to return for a fresh round of counselling. “We received a message from the institute saying there will be fresh counselling. It came as a shock because no one expected the entire process to start from the beginning. I had to come here again. Now, we are waiting for the further process,” said a student who took admission in the general category.

Another student blamed the GMCH authorities for the mess created in the admission process this year. “Yesterday, the institute was not fair regarding the admission process…this is why the High Court also ordered fresh counselling today,” he said.

The High Court had brought down GMCH’s own share to 31 from the existing 62 seats and ordered it to throw the remaining 31 under the UT pool quota open to the other deserving candidates who have done MBBS from other institutions.

