MCDs suggested to explore whether ‘Happiness Curriculum’ can be introduced in its schools

The ‘Happiness Curriculum’, which has gained praise for bringing positive changes in Delhi government schools, has now been sent to the three municipal corporations for exploring whether it can be introduced in schools run by the civic bodies, officials said. The matter of introducing the curriculum in civic body schools was discussed at a meeting of the State Advisory Council in January, but since then there was no development on the issue, they said.

The north civic body said it has started the process of introducing the initiatives in the direction, one of which is having ‘bag-less day’ every third Saturday of the month.

In a letter on September 23, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) shared the content of the curriculum and urged the BJP-run municipal bodies to explore the feasibility of its implementation in the corporation schools.

The SCERT has also said if corporation schools show interest, they can “arrange the training of mentor teachers and other teachers” for the curriculum at a mutually suitable time.

“It is requested to kindly furnish your consent for introduction of ‘Happiness Curriculum’ in the schools under your jurisdiction,” it said. In the letter, the SCERT also mentioned how the ‘Happiness Curriculum’, which was implemented last year by the Directorate of Education in government schools, has been appreciated by students and parents-teachers community and educationists in various parts of the country.

Delegates from Afghanistan and America have visited Delhi to see happiness classes that are being run in over 1,000 plus schools. An official from the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) said it has circulated the ‘Happiness Curriculum’ to their officers for a review.

However, from October 19, which will be the third Saturday of the month, they will starting a ‘bag-less day’ for students where they will be engaged in activities, games and other kinds of activities to create awareness about issues, the official said.

She said the schools under the civic body will be having ‘bag-less days’ on every third Saturday of the month and will also try and incorporate as many zero periods in the time table so that children can be spoken to about concepts of happiness and even issues like single-use plastic and its side-effects.

Happiness books for 700 schools falling under the NDMC’s jurisdiction have also been ordered, she added.

An official from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said it is yet to receive any letter from the SCERT.

“There was a discussion about implementing it at municipal corporation schools and we had expressed our willingness in implementing it. But we did not receive any response. If they have sent it, we will analyse it and see how it can be implemented,” the official added.

An official from the East Delhi Municipal Corporation said it has received the letter and the curriculum from the SCERT, which has been forwarded to the education department of the civic body.