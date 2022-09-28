scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC withdraws provisional result for round one

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has taken the decision as some PG DNB institutes did not complete their address profile on the portal due to which their seats were not visible when the ‘state filter’ was applied by the candidates during choice filling.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The MCC has decided to open the choice filling again and issue a fresh result for round 1.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an urgent notice stating that provisional result for round 1 of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling — which was uploaded on September 27 — is being withdrawn as some PG DNB institutes did not complete their address profile. It is due to this, their seats were not visible when the ‘state filter’ was applied by the candidates during choice filling despite their seats being included in the seat matrix of round one and were available for choice filling.

The MCC has decided to open the choice filling again and issue a fresh result for round 1. The MCC also said, “The candidates who are satisfied with their choices exercised earlier need not make any changes and the software will pick earlier locked choices of the candidate for seat processing.

Candidates who want to make changes in their choices can unfreeze their choices after giving consent on the MCC portal.

Choice Filling for Round-1 of PG Counselling 2022 – After 5 PM of September 28, 2022Upto 8 AM of September 30, 2022

Choice Locking starts from –  3 PM of September 29, 2022

Seat Processing of Round-1 –  September 30, 2022

Declaration of Provisional Result –  September 30, 2022

Declaration of Final Result  – September 30, 2022

Reporting for Round-1 – From October 1, 2022 to 5 PM of October 7, 2022

Candidates have been advised to make their travel arrangements only after the declaration of the final result. And follow the MCC website for the latest updates.

