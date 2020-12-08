MCC warns students against fake allotment letters for admission to medical colleges

MCC warns students from spreading any letters or notices not received from official accounts. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational)

After allotment letters issued for admission to medical college were found to be circulating on social media, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) issued a clarification calling such letters ‘fake’.

“Students are allotted seats on the basis of merit and choices filled by them through MCC software which can be downloaded only by the successful candidates from MCC website. Also, MCC does not allot seats on a nomination basis. It is further reiterated that no such letter has been issued by the MCC,” it said in an official statement.

“Candidates are advised not to take cognizance of such fake letters and also not to forward or share fake information to any other groups. Necessary action will be taken against any person indulging in such malicious activities. Candidates are also advised to lodge a complaint in cyber crime cell or an FIR in case they receive such letters and bring the matter to notice of concerned authorities,” it added.

MCC holds the seat allotment and counselling process for the 15 per cent all India quota seats in medical and dental colleges. Currently, two rounds of counselling have taken place based on NEET score and a mop-up round is left. As per the schedule, the registrations for the mop-up round will be held from December 10 to December 14, till 3 pm. Apart from the central counselling, state-wise counseling also takes place for admission to medical and dental colleges.

