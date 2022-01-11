scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
MCC to commence NEET PG 2021 counselling from tomorrow

The counselling will have four rounds with the AIQ mop-up round and stray vacancy round following round two. From 2021, no seat will be reverted back to the respective states after the completion of round two, unlike previous years. 

Written by Careers360 | New Delhi |
January 11, 2022 1:22:15 pm
nbe.edu.in, NBE NEET 2021, NEET 2021, NEET PG 2021 application form, education news, college admission, medical college admission, education newsNEET PG 2021 qualified candidates can apply for the counselling conducted by MCC by registering and entering their choices. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representational)

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET PG 2021 counselling schedule on the official website mcc.nic.in. NEET PG counselling is held for admissions to MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB courses. Registrations for NEET PG counselling begin on January 12, 2022, for the first round in online mode. 

NEET PG counselling will be conducted for the following universities/institutions:

NEET 50% All India Quota seats (AIQ)

  • 100% seats of Deemed Universities
  • 100% seats of Central Universities
  • Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions (only Registration part).
  • 100% PG DNB Seats

NEET PG 2021 qualified candidates can apply for the counselling conducted by MCC by registering and entering their choices. NEET PG 2021 counselling schedule is provided below:

NEET PG counselling schedule 

Event NEET PG counselling dates
NEET PG merit list for AIQ seats January 7, 2022
NEET PG 2021 counselling round 1
Verification of seat matrix by institutes January 7 to 10, 2022
Registration for counselling round 1 January 12, 2022
Last date of registration/fee payment for counselling round 1 January 17, 2022
Choice filling and locking for counselling round 1 January 13 to 17, 2022
Processing of seat allotment January 20 to 21, 2022
Result of counselling round 1 January 22, 2022
Reporting at allotted college January 23 to 28, 2022
NEET PG 2021 counselling round 2
Verification of seat matrix February 1 and 2, 2022
Registration for counselling round 2 February 3, 2022
Last date of registration/ fee payment for counselling round 2 February 7, 2022
Choice filling and locking for counselling round 2 February 4 to 7, 2022
Processing of seat allotment February 10 and 11, 2022
Result of counselling round 2 February 12, 2022
Reporting at allotted college February 13 to 19, 2022

NEET PG 2021 counselling schedule has been announced for two rounds. However, the counselling will have four rounds with the AIQ mop-up round and stray vacancy round following round two. From 2021, no seat will be reverted back to the respective states after the completion of round two, unlike previous years.

