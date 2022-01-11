MCC to commence NEET PG 2021 counselling from tomorrow

January 11, 2022 1:22:15 pm
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET PG 2021 counselling schedule on the official website mcc.nic.in. NEET PG counselling is held for admissions to MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB courses. Registrations for NEET PG counselling begin on January 12, 2022, for the first round in online mode.
NEET PG counselling will be conducted for the following universities/institutions:
NEET 50% All India Quota seats (AIQ)
- 100% seats of Deemed Universities
- 100% seats of Central Universities
- Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions (only Registration part).
- 100% PG DNB Seats
NEET PG 2021 qualified candidates can apply for the counselling conducted by MCC by registering and entering their choices. NEET PG 2021 counselling schedule is provided below:
NEET PG counselling schedule
|Event
|NEET PG counselling dates
|NEET PG merit list for AIQ seats
|January 7, 2022
|NEET PG 2021 counselling round 1
|Verification of seat matrix by institutes
|January 7 to 10, 2022
|Registration for counselling round 1
|January 12, 2022
|Last date of registration/fee payment for counselling round 1
|January 17, 2022
|Choice filling and locking for counselling round 1
|January 13 to 17, 2022
|Processing of seat allotment
|January 20 to 21, 2022
|Result of counselling round 1
|January 22, 2022
|Reporting at allotted college
|January 23 to 28, 2022
|NEET PG 2021 counselling round 2
|Verification of seat matrix
|February 1 and 2, 2022
|Registration for counselling round 2
|February 3, 2022
|Last date of registration/ fee payment for counselling round 2
|February 7, 2022
|Choice filling and locking for counselling round 2
|February 4 to 7, 2022
|Processing of seat allotment
|February 10 and 11, 2022
|Result of counselling round 2
|February 12, 2022
|Reporting at allotted college
|February 13 to 19, 2022
NEET PG 2021 counselling schedule has been announced for two rounds. However, the counselling will have four rounds with the AIQ mop-up round and stray vacancy round following round two. From 2021, no seat will be reverted back to the respective states after the completion of round two, unlike previous years.
