NEET counselling 2018 result at mcc.nic.in: What to do next?

NEET counselling result 2018: The result of National Entrance and Eligibility Test (NEET) UG online counselling 2018 has been declared today, on June 22, on the official website — mcc.nic.in. The result of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) NEET 2018 examination was declared on June 4. With the released of the first all India allotment result, the eligible candidates can now have to visit the allotted college to get admission.

All India Quota UG Counseling – 2018

Seat allotted in Round 1: What to do next?

Those who will be allotted seat in the first round will be required to report to the allotted institute. They have to complete the admission formalities and can choose to submit their “willingness” or not to participate in the next round of admissions. Those who wish to appear will attend the second allotment round. If they are allotted a seat in the second round, they will have to pay forfeiture of security fees (Rs 10,000) within two days of publishing of result. They will then report to the allotted institutes and complete the admission formalities.

No seat allotted in Round 1: What to do next?

Those who are not allotted seat in the first round but are already registered need not re-register or pay again for the second round. For rest of the candidates, new registration facility will be available. The choices submitted in the first round will be treated as null and void and fresh choices will have to be made for seat allotment in the second round. If they are allotted a seat, they will have to pay a forfeiture of security fees (Rs 10,000) within two days of publishing of result. They shall then report to the allotted institutes.

Online Deemed/Central Universities UG Counseling – 2018

Seat allotted in Round 1: What to do next?

Those who will be allotted seat in the first round will be required to report to the allotted institute. They have to complete the admission formalities and can choose to submit their “willingness” or not to participate in the next round of admissions. Those who wish to appear will attend the second allotment round. If they are allotted a seat in the second round, they will have to pay a forfeiture of security fees (Rs 10,000) within two days of publishing of result. They will then report to the allotted institutes and complete the admission formalities.

