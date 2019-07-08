MCC NEET counselling round 2 registrations open: How to apply for admission to MBBS, BDS courses

MCC NEET counselling round 2 registrations: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will open the second round of registrations for candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) tomorrow – July 9 (Tuesday). Those who have secured at least 50 per cent (45 for reserved category) can apply for admission to MBBS and BDS courses across colleges in India through the counselling process.

Advertising

The counselling will begin from July 9 and the second round process will be declared on July 11, 2019. Interested candidates will have to apply at mcc.nic.in. After registration, candidates will have to choose the colleges and courses they wish to take admission in based on preference. The choice and lock-in window will be available on July 12, 2019.

Read| Here is the list of alternative courses in medicine to pursue

Based on the choice of candidate and their merit, the process of seat allotment will be held from July 13 to 15, 2019. Thereafter, a list will be released on July 15.

Advertising

Those who wish to take admission in allotted colleges will have to get their documents verified and submit a fee to lock their seat or wait for the next round.

The next round which will be third in the list will also be the last scheduled NEET counselling round. The registrations for which will be conducted from August 13 to August 15, 2019.