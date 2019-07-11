MCC NEET counselling 2019: Registration for second round begins, how to apply

MCC NEET counselling 2019: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the second round counselling process. The candidates can apply through the website mcc.nic.in on or before July 13, 2019.

After registration, candidates will have to choose the colleges and courses they wish to take admission in based on preference. The choice and lock-in window will be available on July 14, as per the revised schedule.

Those who have secured at least 50 per cent (45 for reserved category) can apply for admission to MBBS and BDS courses across colleges in India through the counselling process.

Based on the choice of candidate and their merit, the result for NEET counselling round 2 will be released on July 18. Those who wish to take admission in allotted colleges will have to get their documents verified and submit a fee to lock their seat or wait for the next round.

The dates for the next round which will be third and last of NEET counselling 2019, remain the same. The registrations for NEET counselling mop-up round be conducted from August 13 to August 15, 2019.

A total of 7,95,031 candidates living in India cleared NEET 2019. As many as 315 foreign nationals, 1,209 NRIs, 441 candidates holding OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) cards and 46 PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin) also cleared the exam, as per the official data.