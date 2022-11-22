scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

MCC delays seat allotment result of SS counselling; registration begins today

SS Counselling 2022: The seat allotment list has been delayed by 10 days, but the MCC has opened registration process for round 1 of super speciality counselling 2022. Candidates who wish to apply can do so by visiting the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

MCC, SS Counselling 2022, SS Counselling registration beginsThe counselling process of round 1 of Super speciality 2022 was scheduled to begin from today, i.e. November 22. (Representative image)

SS Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today announced that the the commencement of round 1 of SS counselling 2022 has been delayed by 10 days.

Meanwhile, the MCC has opened registration process for round 1 of super speciality counselling 2022. Candidates who wish to apply can do so by visiting the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

Read |Want to study PG medical course for free in US? Here is how

The counselling process of round 1 of Super speciality 2022 was scheduled to begin from today, i.e. November 22. However, the seat allotment process has been delayed by 10 days due to directions of Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Madras.

“In order to enable the parties to approach the Hon’ble Supreme Court, 10 days time is granted. Till such time, if the Central Authorities want to go ahead with the counselling as scheduled by them to have the registration of candidates, they can go ahead with the same provided no final allotment orders be given to any candidates encroaching upon the 50% of seats reserved for in service candidates in Super Specialty courses available in the Government Medical Colleges in the state of Tamil Nadu for the academic year 2022-23 as per G.O Ms. No. 462 issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu,” the official notification from MCC stated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

To register for round 1 of SS counselling 2022, candidates need to visit the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in — and then click on ‘Super Speciality Counselling’ button on the home page, and then on ‘new registration’. Key in your roll number, password and security pin to login, and then register.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 07:08:02 pm
Next Story

Drugs enter Tripura from Myanmar via Assam & Mizoram, move to Bangladesh: Manik Saha

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement