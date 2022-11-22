MCC delays seat allotment result of SS counselling; registration begins today

SS Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today announced that the the commencement of round 1 of SS counselling 2022 has been delayed by 10 days.

Meanwhile, the MCC has opened registration process for round 1 of super speciality counselling 2022. Candidates who wish to apply can do so by visiting the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

The counselling process of round 1 of Super speciality 2022 was scheduled to begin from today, i.e. November 22. However, the seat allotment process has been delayed by 10 days due to directions of Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Madras.

“In order to enable the parties to approach the Hon’ble Supreme Court, 10 days time is granted. Till such time, if the Central Authorities want to go ahead with the counselling as scheduled by them to have the registration of candidates, they can go ahead with the same provided no final allotment orders be given to any candidates encroaching upon the 50% of seats reserved for in service candidates in Super Specialty courses available in the Government Medical Colleges in the state of Tamil Nadu for the academic year 2022-23 as per G.O Ms. No. 462 issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu,” the official notification from MCC stated.

To register for round 1 of SS counselling 2022, candidates need to visit the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in — and then click on ‘Super Speciality Counselling’ button on the home page, and then on ‘new registration’. Key in your roll number, password and security pin to login, and then register.