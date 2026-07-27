Top Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu: Christian Medical College, Amrita among state’s best in NIRF

With the NEET UG 2026 results declared, the focus has shifted to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which is expected to announce the counselling schedule for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) admissions soon. While the official notification is awaited, Round 1 registration and choice filling are expected to begin in the coming days, making this the ideal time for candidates to shortlist colleges before locking their preferences.

For students vying for admission in India, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings serve as one of the key indicators while comparing medical colleges. Prepared by the Ministry of Education, the rankings assess institutions across parameters such as teaching, research, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and peer perception.

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Top 5 Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu

Here are the top medical colleges in Tamil Nadu according to the NIRF medical college rankings:

Tamil Nadu Rank College City India Rank NIRF Score 1 Christian Medical College Vellore 3 76.48 2 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore 9 68.52 3 Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences Chennai 11 66.50 4 Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital Chennai 16 63.71 5 SRM Institute of Science and Technology Chennai 18 63.22

Christian Medical College, Vellore

Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, emerged as the highest-ranked medical institution in Tamil Nadu, securing the third position nationally. The institute recorded strong scores across nearly every NIRF parameter and stood out for its exceptionally high Peer Perception score of 83.74 out of 100, the highest among the five Tamil Nadu institutions in the list.

Under the Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR) category, CMC scored 18.30 out of 20 for Student Strength, achieved the maximum 30 out of 30 for Faculty-Student Ratio, and recorded 18.82 out of 20 for Faculty Qualifications and Experience.

The institute also performed well in Research and Professional Practice, with 18.11 out of 40 in Publications and 21.20 out of 40 in Quality of Publications.

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CMC secured near-perfect scores in Graduation Outcomes, including 24.63 out of 25 for Placement and Higher Studies, 24.90 out of 25 for University Examinations and the full 30 out of 30 in Graduation Performance.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Ranked ninth nationally, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham demonstrated balanced performance across teaching, research and graduation outcomes.

The university scored 17.39 out of 20 in Student Strength, earned the maximum 30 out of 30 in Faculty-Student Ratio and 19.29 out of 20 in Faculty Qualifications and Experience.

In the Research and Professional Practice category, Amrita scored 17.41 out of 40 for Publications, 18.30 out of 40 for Quality of Publications, 8 out of 10 in IPR and 6.15 out of 10 under Footprint of Projects and Professional Practice.

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Graduation Outcomes remained one of its strongest areas, with 22.83 out of 25 for Placement and Higher Studies, 25 out of 25 in University Examinations and 30 out of 30 in Graduation Performance. The university also recorded a Peer Perception score of 43.92.

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences secured the 11th position nationally and recorded one of the strongest research performances among Tamil Nadu’s medical institutions.

The institute scored 32.22 out of 40 in Publications and 28.59 out of 40 in Quality of Publications—both among the highest in this group—along with 8 out of 10 in Intellectual Property Rights.

Under Teaching, Learning and Resources, Saveetha scored 18.50 out of 20 in Student Strength, 30 out of 30 in Faculty-Student Ratio and 19.98 out of 20 in Faculty Qualifications and Experience.

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Its Graduation Outcomes remained strong as well, including 25 out of 25 in University Examinations and 27 out of 30 in Graduation Performance. The institute’s Peer Perception score stood at 12.59.

Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai

Madras Medical College secured the 16th position nationally and recorded one of the strongest performances in Graduation Outcomes among the institutions in the state.

The college achieved the maximum 25 out of 25 in Placement and Higher Studies, 25 out of 25 in University Examinations and 30 out of 30 in Graduation Performance.

It also scored the maximum 20 out of 20 in Student Strength and 30 out of 30 in Faculty-Student Ratio under the TLR parameter, while recording 19.44 out of 20 in Faculty Qualifications and Experience.

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Although its research scores were comparatively modest, the institution recorded a healthy Peer Perception score of 61.61, second only to Christian Medical College among the five institutions listed.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIT) ranked 18th nationally and showed strong performance in research and graduation outcomes.

The institute scored 23.03 out of 40 in Publications, 20.91 out of 40 in Quality of Publications, along with 22.94 out of 25 in Placement and Higher Studies and 25 out of 25 in University Examinations.

Under Teaching, Learning and Resources, SRM earned 18.34 out of 20 in Student Strength, the maximum 30 out of 30 in Faculty-Student Ratio and 19.28 out of 20 in Faculty Qualifications and Experience. The institute’s Peer Perception score stood at 17.16.