Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Medical students taking admissions under NRI quota to produce documents supporting claims

A writ petition was filed by the Consortium of Deemed Universities in Karnataka (CODEUNIK) as many cases of students who were Indian residents taking admission in NRI quota were coming to light.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today issued a notice stating students who want to register themselves under NRI category have to produce documents supporting their claims of NRI status. They will have to send the relevant documents at– ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com.

Candidates can send their documents between November 3, 5 pm to November 5, 10 am. Mails sent before or after the stipulated time will not be considered. The decision has been taken on the order of the Supreme Court so that no students with lower merit can take admission to the NRI quota.

A writ petition was filed by the Consortium of Deemed Universities in Karnataka (CODEUNIK) as many cases of students who were Indian residents taking admission to the NRI quota were coming to light.

The fees for NRI quota is higher than that for other students, therefore Indian students who could afford to pay the fees took admission to NRI quota seats despite getting a lower score.

According to the court order, not more than 15 per cent of the seats shall be reserved for NRIs depending on the discretion of the management subject on two conditions. “First, such seats should be utilised bonafide by NRIs only for their children or wards. Second, within this quota, merit should not be given a complete go-by.”

Students have been advised to keep checking the official MCC website for further details– mcc.nic.in. More details regarding who can apply for seats under NRI quota is available on the official website.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 10:16:44 am
