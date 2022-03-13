MCC adds additional MBBS seats for mop-up round for NEET UG 2021 counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added some extra seats for MBBS courses in the mop-up round of counselling. Interested candidates can visit the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in — to get more details.

“The Medical Counselling Committee has received information from following Institutes about new seats which could not be contributed by the college due to late receipt of Letter of Permission (LoPs) i.e after the start of Round-2 of UG Counselling 2021 or those who could not contribute their seats within stipulated time,” the official MCC statement read.

How to check the seat matrix:

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for UG Medical Counselling.

Step 3: A new window will open.

Step 4: In the ‘news and events’ column, click on the link for notice for addition of seats.

Step 5: A notice will open up in a new window. The seat matrix is available towards the end of the PDF.

The registration and payment of NEET mop-up round will close on March 14.

The institutes where the seats have been added are Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad; Pt. Raghunath Murmu Medical College, Baripada Odisha; and at Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and BDS seats at Govt. Dental College, RIMS, Kadapa.