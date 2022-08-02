MCBU Result 2nd year 2022 released: How to check at mchhatrasaluniversity.com

MCBU Result 2022: The Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University today declared the MCBU Result 2022 for the BA 2nd year exams. Students who have appeared for the BA 2nd year exams can check their marks from the university’s official websites – mchhatrasaluniversity.com or mponline.

Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University had conducted the exams between March and April 2022. The varsity had released the result BA 3rd year on July 13.

MCBU Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above or click here

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘BA II Year Regular March-2022’ under the result tab

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your year, session and exam

Step 4: Enter your exam roll number

Step 5: MCBU 2nd Year BA result will be available on the screen in the form of a digital scorecard.

Step 6: Download MBBU Result 2022 scorecard and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Check your score card carefully, in case of error, get in touch with MCBU officials.