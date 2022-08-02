scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

MCBU Result 2nd year 2022 released: How to check at mchhatrasaluniversity.com

MCBU Result 2022: Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University had conducted the exams between March and April 2022. The varsity had released the result BA 3rd year on July 13.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
August 2, 2022 9:56:50 pm
mcbu result, mcbu result 2022, Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University, BA 2nd year result mcbu, mchhatrasaluniversity.com, mponlineMCBU Result 2022: The exam was held in March-April for BA 2nd year. (Representative image)

MCBU Result 2022: The Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University today declared the MCBU Result 2022 for the BA 2nd year exams. Students who have appeared for the BA 2nd year exams can check their marks from the university’s official websites – mchhatrasaluniversity.com or mponline.

Read |Aligarh Muslim University drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University had conducted the exams between March and April 2022. The varsity had released the result BA 3rd year on July 13.

MCBU Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above or click here

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘BA II Year Regular March-2022’ under the result tab

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...Premium
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your year, session and exam

Step 4: Enter your exam roll number

Step 5: MCBU 2nd Year BA result will be available on the screen in the form of a digital scorecard.

Step 6: Download MBBU Result 2022 scorecard and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Check your score card carefully, in case of error, get in touch with MCBU officials.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 09:56:50 pm

Most Popular

1

Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over

2

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’

3

Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands and why?

4

Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on her way to a CWG gold medal

5

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

Featured Stories

Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
CAA on back-burner: How Amit Shah & BJP have explained it in last two...
CAA on back-burner: How Amit Shah & BJP have explained it in last two...
3rd T20I: India win toss, opt to field against Windies
LIVE UPDATES

3rd T20I: India win toss, opt to field against Windies

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri
Explained

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri

How Amit Shah & BJP have explained it in last two years
CAA on back-burner

How Amit Shah & BJP have explained it in last two years

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments
Opinion

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’

Premium
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Explained

4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India

Premium
AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement