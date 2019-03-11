MCAER PG CET admit card 2019 released, how to download

MCAER PG CET admit card 2019: The Maharashtra Agricultural Universities Exam Board (MAUEB) has released the admit card or hall tickets for the MCAER exam. The written exam for entrance to agriculture courses will be conducted from March 16 to March 18, 2019. Candidates who are appearing for the entrance exam can download their admit cards from the official website, mcaerg.org.

Advertising

Those who clear the common entrance test (CET) will be eligible for admission to agriculture-related courses in the state. According to reports, the result is expected to be declared on April 8, 2019.

Each college/university has its own cut-off list or admission criteria which candidates will have to fulfil.

MCAER PG CET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, mcaer.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘recent news’

Step 3: Click on ‘online admit card PG CET 2019’

Step 4: Enter application number, select subject and submit

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Advertising

Candidates can download their admit card and take print out for future reference, no candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card.