MCAER PG CET admit card 2019 released, how to download

MCAER PG CET admit card 2019 released. Exam from March 16 to 18, 2019 for admission to agriculture-related courses in Maharashtra-based colleges.

MCAER PG CET admit card 2019 released at mcaer.org. (Representational Image)

MCAER PG CET admit card 2019: The Maharashtra Agricultural Universities Exam Board (MAUEB) has released the admit card or hall tickets for the MCAER exam. The written exam for entrance to agriculture courses will be conducted from March 16 to  March 18, 2019. Candidates who are appearing for the entrance exam can download their admit cards from the official website, mcaerg.org.

Those who clear the common entrance test (CET) will be eligible for admission to agriculture-related courses in the state. According to reports, the result is expected to be declared on April 8, 2019.

Each college/university has its own cut-off list or admission criteria which candidates will have to fulfil.

MCAER PG CET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, mcaer.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘recent news’
Step 3: Click on ‘online admit card PG CET 2019’
Step 4: Enter application number, select subject and submit
Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates can download their admit card and take print out for future reference, no candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card.

