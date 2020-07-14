MBSE Mizoram Board HSSLC 12th result 2020: How to check

The results of the same can be checked at mbse.edu.in. (Representational Image) The results of the same can be checked at mbse.edu.in. (Representational Image)

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will declare the class 12 or HSSLC results on July 14. The results are expected to be announced at 12 pm. Mizoram board secretary Lalthangbika confirmed that a total of 12,324 students had appeared in the state HSSLC exams this year.

The results of the same can be checked at mbse.edu.in. In order to check the results, a candidate needs to follow the steps mentioned below:

MBSE HSSLC result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, mbse.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Results’ section

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your exam roll number and date of birth (DOB)

Step 5: Submit the entered information.

Step 6: Save your Mizoram HSLC result 2020

Step 7: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Like other state board exams, MBSE was also hit by the Covid-19 impact, forcing the board the postpone the exams midway. The remaining exams for all the three streams — arts, commerce and science were conducted earlier this month under proper social distancing guidelines.

As per reports, over 7000 students appeared in the remaining Economics, Sociology, Chemistry, Computer Science and Home Science papers.

The board released the state High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or class 10 examination results in May. A total of 12,324 students cleared the class 10 exam this year, recording a passing percentage of 68.33 per cent.

A total of three students jointly secured the top rank, scoring 476 marks each out of 500. Out of three, two are girls – Lalhlimpuii C Vanlalsiama and Singokhai Chozah and one male candidate Simon Shangpliang. All three toppers are from the same school St Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl.

