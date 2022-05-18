MBSE Mizoram Board HSLC result declared: How to check

May 18, 2022 10:13:58 am
The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the results for High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) i.e Class 10 board exam results. Students can view their results on the Board’s official website- mbse.edu.in. Alternatively, students may also check their results via SMS.
The class 10 board examination was held offline in April following strict Covid-19 protocols.
MBSE Mizoram Board HSLC result: How to check on website
Step 1: Visit the Board’s official website- mbse.edu.in
Best of Express Premium
Step 2: Click on HSLC result on the website’s homepage
Step 3: On the new page that opens, enter your date of birth and your exam roll number
Step 4: Submit the details entered
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download and save your results
Step 7: Print your results for future reference
MBSE Mizoram Board HSLC result: How to check through app
Step 1: Type MBSE10 <Roll number>
Step 2: Send to 5676750
In 2021, the HSLC pass percentage for HSLC examinations was 82.43 per cent, which broke previous records of the highest pass percentage recorded.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-