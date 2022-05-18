MBSE Mizoram Board HSLC result declared: How to check

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the results for High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) i.e Class 10 board exam results. Students can view their results on the Board’s official website- mbse.edu.in. Alternatively, students may also check their results via SMS.

The class 10 board examination was held offline in April following strict Covid-19 protocols.

MBSE Mizoram Board HSLC result: How to check on website

Step 1: Visit the Board’s official website- mbse.edu.in

Step 2: Click on HSLC result on the website’s homepage

Step 3: On the new page that opens, enter your date of birth and your exam roll number

Step 4: Submit the details entered

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and save your results

Step 7: Print your results for future reference

MBSE Mizoram Board HSLC result: How to check through app

Step 1: Type MBSE10 <Roll number>

Step 2: Send to 5676750

In 2021, the HSLC pass percentage for HSLC examinations was 82.43 per cent, which broke previous records of the highest pass percentage recorded.