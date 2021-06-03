MBSE Mizoram Board HSLC result declared: How to check

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Thursday announced the result of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2021. The candidates can check the results through the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in. The MBSE HSLC or Class 10 theory exams were conducted from April 1-20 while the practical exams were held from April 16-20 amid the pandemic.

To check the Class 10 results, students are required to visit the official website and enter the login details in the link given. Candidates are required to enter the login ID and password. In the last year’s MBSE HSLC exams, a total of 18,594 candidates appeared of which 12,324 passed. The overall pass percentage was 68.33 per cent.

The students who have qualified for the Class 10 Mizoram Board examinations will be eligible for admissions to Class 11 Arts, Commerce and Science streams.

Meanwhile, several states have cancelled Class 10 and 12 board examinations. The CBSE is yet to release the final result of Class 10 students, who will be evaluated based on an alternative method.

According to the alternate CBSE evaluation strategy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment, 80 marks will be calculated based on students’ performance in various tests or exams throughout the year. The periodic tests or unit tests will have a weightage of 10 marks, half-yearly exams will have 30 marks and pre-board exams will have 40 marks, accounting for 80 marks.