MBSE Mizoram Board HSLC result 2021: When and where to check score

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will declare results for Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) i.e Class 12 today. A notification from the Board said that the HSSLC results will be released at 12 noon. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the results will not be displayed on the premises of the Board’s offices. However, students may view their results on the Board’s official website- mbse.edu.in.
Alternatively, students may also check their results by sending SMS-MBSE12Roll No> to 5676750.
MBSE HSSLC 12th results 2021 at mbse.edu.in: How to check
Step 1: Visit the Board’s official website- mbse.edu.in.
Step 2: Click on ‘Results’ on the website’s homepage
Step 3: On the new page that opens, enter your date of birth and your exam roll number
Step 4: Submit the details entered
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download and save your results
Step 7: Print your results for future reference
The HSSLC examinations this year were conducted offline, despite the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the examinations were conducted in strict compliance with Covid-19 protocols. Around 11,849 students registered for the examinations this year.
Last year, 9,677 students successfully cleared the examinations. The pass percentage of 78.52% for HSSLC examinations, with the Commerce stream displaying the best performance across all three streams and the Arts stream showing the lowest pass percentage across the three streams.
Earlier, the Board declared results for Class 10 HSLC examinations. The HSLC theory examinations were conducted from April 1-20, while the practical examinations were conducted from April 16-20. The pass percentage for HSLC examinations this year was 82.43%, which broke previous records of the highest pass percentage recorded.
