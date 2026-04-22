MBSE HSLC 2026 Results Date and Time Out: Mizoram Board to announce results on April 23 at mbseonline.com, mbse.edu.in

MBSE HSLC 2026 Results Date and Time Out: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will declare the results of the class X board examination tomorrow, on April 23. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to check and access their results on the official websites at mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com, once it is announced.

In order to check, candidates will be required to use their roll number and registration number on the result portal. In addition to the online release, the HIgh School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) results will also be available at the MBSE office in Chaltlang, Aizawl, and at the board’s regional office in Lunglei subseqnetly.