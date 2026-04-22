MBSE HSLC 2026 Results Date and Time Out: Mizoram Board to announce results on April 23 at mbseonline.com, mbse.edu.in

MBSE HSLC 2026 Results Date and Time Out: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will declare the results of the class X board examination tomorrow, on April 23. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to check and access their results on the official websites at mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com, once it is announced.
In order to check, candidates will be required to use their roll number and registration number on the result portal. In addition to the online release, the HIgh School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) results will also be available at the MBSE office in Chaltlang, Aizawl, and at the board’s regional office in Lunglei subseqnetly.
Notably, the school education minister had earlier announced that the MBSE will no long announce list of top-10 high scoring students to prevent undue competition among its students from the current year.
The MBSE HSLC 2026 examinations were conducted from February 19 to March 16, 2026, in pen and paper mode in various centres across the state. To qualify the MBSE HSLC examination, students must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject including theory and practical sections, as well as a minimum of 33 per cent aggregate.
Last year, the MBSE HSLC 2025 results were announced on April 29. The overall pass percentage stood at 76.68 per cent with 77.86 per cent of boys and 75.63 per cent of girls passing the Board exams. PC Lalthakimi of Aizawl secured the top position by scoring 479 out of 500 marks, followed by Isak MS Dawngkima and Malsawmkima Chawngthu, both achieving 475 marks. Taking third place is Ricky Lalnufela, who scored 474 marks.