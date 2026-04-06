MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Date and Time: Meghalaya Board to issue scorecards on April 7 at mbose.in

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will be declaring the Class 10 board exam results on April 7 at 11 am. Students can check the MBOSE Board Class 10 results 2026 on its official website — mbose.in, once the results are released. Additionally, students can check their MBOSE Class 10th result and pass status on the IE Education portal.

While announcing the result date for MBOSE SSLC, the Board said that the whole result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website – mbose.in. There will be no display of results at the MBOSE Office, Tura, or Shillong, it added.