MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Date and Time: Meghalaya Board to issue scorecards on April 7 at mbose.in

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will be declaring the Class 10 board exam results on April 7 at 11 am. Students can check the MBOSE Board Class 10 results 2026 on its official website — mbose.in, once the results are released. Additionally, students can check their MBOSE Class 10th result and pass status on the IE Education portal.
While announcing the result date for MBOSE SSLC, the Board said that the whole result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website – mbose.in. There will be no display of results at the MBOSE Office, Tura, or Shillong, it added.
The Meghalaya Board Class 10 exams were held between January 20 and February 11. The Class 10 MBOSE exams were held in a single shift, from 10 am to 1 pm. The duration of each paper was three hours.
The Meghalaya Board will release the MBOSE SSLC results on April 7 at 11 am. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download scorecards from the official website – mbose.in. Using the roll number mentioned on the MBOSE admit cards, students will be able to login and get their results.
The MBOSE SSLC Class 10 board exams last year were held between February 10 and February 25, 2025, and the results were declared on April 5. The pass percentage last year was 87.10 per cent. Leisha Agarwal and Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh bagged the first positions in the MBOSE Class 10 SSLC result last year.
In 2024, the results were released on May 24 for the exams held from March 4 to March 15. The overall pass percentage in 2024 was 55.80 per cent. In 2023, and 2022 results of the Meghalaya Board Class 10 were declared on May 26 and June 10, respectively. In 2021, the Class 10 result was announced on August 5.