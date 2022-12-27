scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Meghalaya MBOSE Class 10, 12 board exam datesheet released

Meghalaya MBOSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2022: The class 12 practical exams will be conducted from February 10 to February 20 while the theory exams will be held from March 1 to March 28.

Candidates can visit the official website mbose.in to check the schedule.
Meghalaya MBOSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2022: The Meghalaya Board of School Education(MBOSE) Monday released SSLC and HSSLC board exam date sheet 2022. Candidates can visit the official website mbose.in to check the schedule.

 The Meghalaya board class 10 exam will be conducted from March 3 to March 17. The class 12 practical exams will be conducted from February 10 to February 20 while the theory exams will be held from March 1 to March 28.

The exam dates are available on the official website of MBOSE — mbose.in in detail. The exams will be conducted for a tenure of three hours from 10 am to 1 pm. The practicals will be starting from the second week of February 2023 for a tenure of 4 hours in two sessions. The first session will be conducted from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second session would be conducted from 1 pm to 5 pm.

