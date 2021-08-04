MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC result 2021 date and time announced

The Meghalaya Board of School of Education (MBOSE), Tura will declare the results for SSLC and HSSLC (Arts stream) on August 5. Students will be able to check results from 10 am on the official websites — mbose.in, megresults.nic.in. The board has, in a notice, said there will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation.

Despite the pandemic, the Meghalaya government proceeded with the examinations and successfully conducted the SSLC (class 10) and HSSLC (class 12) examinations. While the CBSE, CISCE and several state boards announced the cancellation of examinations due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, the MBOSE decided to conduct SSLC, HSSLC examinations.

Even when all schools in Shillong were shut for a period of 14 days, the examinations went on unaffected. “All schools to close from tomorrow for the next 14 days till May 4, 2021 in the Shillong area. Ongoing MBOSE examinations will continue unaffected.”, said Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in a tweet.

Last year, the MBOSE saw 50,081 students appearing for the Class 10 SSLC examinations. The overall pass percentage was 50.31 per cent and was the lowest pass percentage recorded since 2016. In regular mode, 75 per cent of the students cleared the exam, and in private mode, the pass percentage was 41.29 per cent.