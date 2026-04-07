Meghalaya SSLC Results 2026 Out: Check Class 10th marksheet at megresults.nic.in; toppers’ names, pass percentage

Meghalaya SSLC 10th Results 2026 Out: The Meghalaya Board of School Education has declared the Class 10 SSLC Result 2026 today, on April 7. Candidates who appeared for the board examinations can check their results on the official websites — mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, and mboseresults.in.

Alternatively, in addition to these official portals, the MBOSE SSLC 2026 result will be available on the IE Education portal as well.

This year, the MBOSE SSLC examinations were conducted from January 30 to February 11, 2026, with papers held in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm. Students were allowed entry into examination centres from 9:30 am. A large number of candidates appeared for the exams, which mark a crucial milestone in the school education journey.