Meghalaya SSLC Results 2026 Out: Check Class 10th marksheet at megresults.nic.in; toppers’ names, pass percentage

Meghalaya SSLC 10th Results 2026 Out: The Meghalaya Board of School Education has declared the Class 10 SSLC Result 2026 today, on April 7. Candidates who appeared for the board examinations can check their results on the official websites — mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, and mboseresults.in.
Alternatively, in addition to these official portals, the MBOSE SSLC 2026 result will be available on the IE Education portal as well.
This year, the MBOSE SSLC examinations were conducted from January 30 to February 11, 2026, with papers held in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm. Students were allowed entry into examination centres from 9:30 am. A large number of candidates appeared for the exams, which mark a crucial milestone in the school education journey.
To pass the SSLC examination, students are required to secure a minimum of 33% marks. Those who are unable to meet the qualifying criteria will have to appear for the supplementary examinations. The board is expected to release the supplementary exam schedule soon on its official website.
Looking at past trends, the SSLC exams in 2025 were held between February 10 and February 25, with results declared on April 5, recording an overall pass percentage of 87.10%. The supplementary exams were conducted from May 1 to May 8, and results were announced later in the month. A similar timeline is expected this year as well.