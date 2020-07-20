MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC 10th Result 2020: When and where to check

MBOSE SSLC result 2020: Check class 10th result at mbose.in. Representational image/ photo by Tora Agarwala MBOSE SSLC result 2020: Check class 10th result at mbose.in. Representational image/ photo by Tora Agarwala

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020: The result of the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) or class 10 examination will be announced today. A total of 51,334 students who had appeared in the class 10 exam this year will get their result through the website- mbose.in.

“The whole result booklet can be downloaded MBOSE official website- mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to Covid-19 situation,” the release mentioned. The result which was usually announced in May was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020: When and where to check

Students can get the result through the website- mbose.in, apart from it, other websites including – megresults.nic.in and meghalayaonline.in will also host results.

To check SSLC result, candidates need to click on the result link in the above-mentioned websites. They will have to enter roll number or hall ticket number to check their results.

Students would have to download the result memo on their screen and take a print out for further reference. It would act as a provisional mark sheet.

In the HSSLC result released this month, a total of 72.24 per cent students cleared the exam successfully. Last year in the SSLC exam, a total of 76.56 per cent students passed with boys outperforming girls with a pass percentage of 77.94 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd