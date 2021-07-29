MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12 result to be declared tomorrow

Last year, the pandemic interrupted the HSSLC Class 12 examinations and caused pending examinations to be postponed from March to June. File.

The Meghalaya Board of School of Education (MBOSE) will announce the class 12 results on July 30 at 11 am. Students of HSSLC class 12 can check their results at the official website- mbose.in, megresults.nic.in.

The Meghalaya state government successfully conducted the HSSLC class 12 examinations this year despite the pandemic. While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the cancellation of CBSE class 12 examinations, due to the pandemic, the Meghalaya government proceeded with the decision to conduct exams following strict Covid-19 protocols.

Students of class 12 can visit the official website mbose.in. Click on the link. Log-in using credentials and result will appear on the screen. Candidates need to download the result and take a print out. This will act as a provisional mark sheet. The final and original mark sheet will be released by the schools later.

The Board saw 30,697 students appearing for the HSSLC examinations. The pass percentage for the science stream last year was 72.24%, while the commerce stream touched 77.28% and the arts stream saw a pass percentage of 74.34%.