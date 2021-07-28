MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12 result date and time released

The Meghalaya Board of School of Education (MBOSE) today announced the dates for the release of class 12 results. According to the announcement, the results will be declared on July 30. Students will be able to check results from 11 am. The results will be available on- mbose.in, megresults.nic.in.

“There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation,” the official notification reads.

Despite the pandemic, the Meghalaya state government proceeded with the examinations and successfully conducted the HSSLC class 12 examinations. While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 examinations, due to the pandemic, the Meghalaya government conducted examinations.

Even when all schools in Shillong were shut for a period of 14 days, the examinations went on unaffected. “All schools to close from tomorrow for the next 14 days till 4th May 2021 in the Shillong area. Ongoing MBOSE examinations will continue unaffected.”, said Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in a tweet.

Last year, the pandemic interrupted the HSSLC Class 12 examinations and caused pending examinations to be postponed from March to June. The Board saw 30,697 students appearing for the HSSLC examinations. The pass percentage for the science stream last year was 72.24%, while the commerce stream touched 77.28% and the arts stream saw a pass percentage of 74.34%.