MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12 result 2021 declared: How to check 

The Meghalaya Board of School of Education (MBOSE) today announced the class 12 results at 11 am. Students of HSSLC class 12 can check their results at the official website- mbose.in, megresults.nic.in.

The Meghalaya state government successfully conducted the HSSLC class 12 examinations this year despite the pandemic. While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the cancellation of CBSE class 12 examinations, due to the pandemic, the Meghalaya government proceeded with the decision to conduct exams following strict Covid-19 protocols.

MBOSE HSSLC result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mbose.in.

Step 2: Click on the link.

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: result will appear on the screen.

Candidates need to download the result and take a print out. This will act as a provisional mark sheet. The final and original mark sheet will be released by the schools later.

In 2020, the pandemic interrupted the HSSLC Class 12 examinations and the pending examinations were postponed from March to June. A total of 30,697 students appeared for the HSSLC examinations. The pass percentage for the science stream last year was 72.24%, while the commerce stream touched 77.28% and the arts stream saw a pass percentage of 74.34%