MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC 12th Result 2020: When and where to check marks

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020: A total of 30,697 students who had appeared in the Meghalaya Board, MBOSE higher secondary school leaving certificate (HSSLC) (science, commerce and vocational) streams will get their result on Thursday, July 9. The result will be available at the website- mbose.in at 9 am. The pending papers on Mathematics, Physical Education, Statistics was conducted from June 8 to 10, after it was deferred in March due to lockdown.

According to the board, the result will not be displayed in the board office at Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation. “The result booklet of the examination has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole results booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website mbose.in,” the board release mentioned.

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020: When and where to check

The result will be available at the website- mbose.in, apart from it, other websites like- megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha, results.shiksha.

To check HSSLC result, the candidates need to click on the result link in the above mentioned websites. Enter roll number, hall ticket number. Result will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The unsuccessful candidates of the HSSLC exam are allowed to change the institution or examination centre and even stream within one month from the date of declaration of the result. Further, the students of class 12 are allowed to change their subject within a month from the date of declaration of class 11 internal promotion result, with prior permission from the board.

Meanwhile, the evaluation process of the class 10 exam has been concluded, and the result will be released this month. “The board will release the result of the class 10 exam ‘very soon’, this month only,” T.R.Laloo, controller of examination said.

Last year, a total of 73.80 per cent students passed in science stream, and 73.80 per cent and in commerce. Debjanee Bhattacharjee topped in science stream with 464 marks, while Bhanusaya Upadhaya with 448 marks in commerce.

