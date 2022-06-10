MBOSE Meghalaya Board SSLC result 2022: How to check

MBOSE Meghalaya Board SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the SSLC or class 10 board exam results today i.e. June 10. All the students who appeared in the board examination can check their respective results at the official website — mbose.in.

The Meghalaya Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 board exams were conducted between March 24 and April 6, 2022. The examination was held from 10 am and continued till 1 pm.

MBOSE SSLC Class 10 board result 2022: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the official website of MBOSE — mbose.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Meghalaya board exam result 2022’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using credentials like – roll number and date of birth (DOB)

Step 4: Click on submit and the result will appear on the screen.

Candidates must note that the information required while checking the result will be mentioned in the admit card or hall ticket. Download and take a printout of the result as it is an important document that will be required in the future.

Last year, the overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 52.91 per cent. A total number of 64,269 students appeared for the board examination, out of which 34,003 students were successfully passed and promoted to class 11. Meghalaya was one of the very few states that conducted the state board exams last year despite the pandemic, all the precautions were taken by the boards and the schools.

In 2020, 75 per cent of the students were able to clear the board exam in regular mode, and 41.29 per cent in private mode. The overall pass percentage was 50.31 per cent which was the lowest pass percentage recorded since 2016.

The district that performed best in 2020 was West Jaintia Hills, with a passing percentage of 69.96 per cent. As many as 64,269 students appeared for the board examination, out of which 34,003 students were declared passed.