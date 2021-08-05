MBOSE Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC result 2021: How to check

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare SSLC Class 10 and HSSLC (arts stream) results today at 10 am. Students may check their results on mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, or meghalayaonline.in. The board has already announced the class 12 results of the commerce, science, and vocational streams on July 30.

The Meghalaya state government successfully conducted the SSLC (class 10) and HSSLC (class 12) examinations this year despite the pandemic, unlike several states which had cancelled offline board exams.

While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the cancellation of CBSE class 12 examinations, due to the pandemic, the Meghalaya government proceeded with the decision to conduct exams following strict Covid-19 protocols.

MBOSE SSLC HSSLC result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mbose.in.

Step 2: Click on the link.

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: result will appear on the screen.

Even when all schools in Shillong were shut for a period of 14 days, the examinations went on unaffected. “All schools to close from tomorrow for the next 14 days till 4th May 2021 in the Shillong area. Ongoing MBOSE examinations will continue unaffected.”, said Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in a tweet.

Last year, the Board saw 50,081 students appearing for the Class 10 SSLC examinations. In regular mode, 75% of the students cleared the exam, and in private mode, the pass percentage was 41.29%. The overall pass percentage was 50.31%. This was the lowest pass percentage recorded since 2016.