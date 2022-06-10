MBOSE Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC Arts results 2022: When and where to check

MBOSE Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC Arts results 2022: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the SSLC and HSSLC arts stream results on June 10, 2022. Candidates who appeared in the board exam will be able to check results at the official website — mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

The MBOSE board examinations for class 10 were conducted from March 24 and April 6, and the class 12 exams were held from March 25 and April 21, 2022. The examination began from 10 am and continued till 1 pm.

Students can check their board exam results by visiting the official websites — mbose.in or megresults.nic.in. After visiting the website, candidates should click on the link that reads ‘Meghalaya board result 2022’. Then, fill the required credentials such as roll number/registration number, date of birth (DOB) and give image text (captcha). The result will then appear on the screen. Students are advised to download and take a printout for future reference.

Also Read | WBCHSE West Bengal HSC 12 Result 2022 Live Updates

In 2021, the overall passing percentage by the board for class 10 or SSLC was 52.91 per cent. As many as 64,269 students appeared for the board examination, out of which 34,003 students successfully passed and were promoted. In 2020, 75 per cent of the students cleared the exam in regular mode, and in private mode the pass percentage was 41.29 per cent. The overall pass percentage was 50.31 per cent in 2020, which was the lowest pass percentage recorded since 2016. West Jaintia Hills was the best performing district in 2020 with pass percentage at 69.96 per cent.

In 2020’s HSSLC result, a total of 24,267 candidates appeared for the exams, out of which 74.34 per cent successfully cleared the exams. That year, girls had outperformed the boys in the Arts stream by recording a passing per cent of 79.19 as compared to boys’ 67.80 per cent. East Khasi Hills had emerged as the best performing with 86.64 passing per cent.

While the exams were smoothly conducted in 2021, the Board had to face some hiccups in 2020, and the pending exams were conducted by MBOSE in June.