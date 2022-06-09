MBOSE Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC Arts results 2022: Date, time and websites announced

MBOSE Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC Arts results 2022: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will release the class 10 and 12 (Arts) results on June 10, 2022. All the students who had appeared for the Meghalaya board exams can check their results from the official websites — mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.

The SSLC or class 10 board examinations were conducted between March 24 and April 6, and the HSSLC or class 12 exams were held from March 25 and April 21, 2022.

Recently, the MBOSE announced results for class 12 commerce, science and vocational streams. In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the board for class 10 was 52.91 per cent and 80.93 per cent for class 12. Around 30,000 students appeared for the board examination, during the second wave of coronavirus.

Meghalaya was one of the very few states that conducted the state board exams last year despite the Covid pandemic. However, students and teachers were strictly directed to follow all the guidelines provided by the Government of India.