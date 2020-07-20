MBOSE Meghalaya Board SSLC 10th Result 2020: How to check via website

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020: Check result at mbose.in. Representational image MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020: Check result at mbose.in. Representational image

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020: A total of 51,334 students who had appeared in the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) class 10 secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) examination will get their result today. The result — including the entire booklet will be available at the website — mbose.in. According to the Controller of the examination, T R Laloo, “The result will be announced after 10 am. The students will get their result at the official website soon after.”

The number of female students who had appeared in the exam was comparatively more than that of their male counterpart. A total of 28,412 female students appeared in the exam compared to 22,922 males.

There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to Covid-19 situation, the release mentioned. The result which was usually announced in May was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- mbose.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

A total of 72.24 per cent students cleared the HSSLC exam this year. Last year, in the SSLC exam, a total of 76.56 per cent students passed with boys outperforming girls with a pass percentage of 77.94 per cent.

