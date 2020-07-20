MBOSE Meghalaya Board SSLC 10th Result 2020: Lowest pass percentage since 2016

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

MBOSE Meghalaya Board SSLC 10th Result 2020: Slightly more than half of the students who appeared for the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) SSLC or class 10 exams could clear it. The pass percentage was recorded it at 50.31 per cent. This is not only lower than last year but is, in fact, lowest-ever since 2016.

Even as the overall pass percentage was 50.31 per cent. In regular mode, as many as 75 per cent students passed the exam while in private mode, the pass percentage was 41.29 per cent.

Chetna Bose from Tura has topped with 568 marks followed by Sainava Modak from Whilong who got 565 and Aninamdapisha P Byrsat from Shillong who got 561 marks. Last year’s topper Neelam Kumari had obtained more marks with 577 marks out of 600.

Among districts, West Jaintia Hills was the best performing district this year with pass percentage at 69.96 per cent followed closely by East Jaintia Hills at 69 per cent. A total of 51,334 students (28,412 females and 22,922 males) had appeared for the exams, which was conducted in March.

Students can check their results by visiting the board’s official website mbose.in. The results for the same will also be available at megresults.nic.in and meghalayaonline.in.

The education board also declared the state HSSLC results earlier this month, in which a total of 72.24 students cleared the exams. Kaustab Choudhury emerged as the leading scorer from the science stream, fetching 468 out of the total 500 marks. Komal Sharma grabbed the top honours in the commerce stream after scoring 445 marks.

