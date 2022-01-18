MBOSE Meghalaya board HSSLC, SSLC exam time table released 

MBOSE HSSLC, SSLC exam 2022: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the timetable for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam. Students appearing for the exam can check the schedule on the official MBOSE website- mbose.in.

As per the schedule, class 10 exams will be conducted between March 24 and April 6, 2022. The exams for class 12 will commence on March 25 and will conclude on April 21, 2022.

MBOSE Class 10 board exam time table

March 24 – English

March 28 – Science and Technology

March 30 – Indian Languages/Additional English

April 1 – Health and Physical Education/Computer Science/Vocational

April 4 – Social Science

April 6 – Mathematics

MBOSE Class 12 board exam time table

The question papers will be distributed to the students at 9:45 am and fifteen minutes of reading time will be given to the students. The answer sheets will be distributed at 9:50 am and the exam will begin at 10 am. The duration of examination for vocational subjects will be one hour.

Students are expected to strictly adhere to all covid protocols. “In the event of the important announcement from the State/Central Government on dates coinciding with the programme, rescheduling of the examination programme if deemed necessary will be done,” reads the official notice released by the MBOSE.