MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC result: Date and time announced

MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2022: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will release the class 12 board results for the commerce, science and vocational stream on May 26, 2022. All the students who had appeared for the Meghalaya board exams can check their result from the official website — mbose.in.

The MBOSE class 12 or Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) board examinations were held between March 25 and April 21, 2022. The examinations were conducted in an offline pen and paper mode by following all the COVID guidelines.

In 2021, Meghalaya was one of the states who didn’t cancel the board examination despite the rising cases of COVID-19. The overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 80.93 per cent. Around 30,000 students appeared for the board examination, during the second wave of coronavirus.