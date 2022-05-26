scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC result 2022 declared: How to check

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Direct Link: Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website — mbose.in /  megresults.nic.in.

Updated: May 26, 2022 2:37:05 pm
MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC Class 12 Result 2022: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) announced the HSSLC result today i.e. May 26 for commerce, science and vocational streams. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website — mbose.in.

The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12 board exam were conducted from March 25 till April 21, 2022, from 10 am to 1 pm. 

MBOSE HSSLC result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — mbose.in /  megresults.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Meghalaya board result’ 

Step 3: Log in using credentials- Roll number/Registration number

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference. 

This year, Gyanesh Roy Bhowmik has topped in Science stream by securing 469 marks, followed by Rishi Sarkar who scored 460 marks. In totality, the pass percentage for this stream is 73.79 per cent.

In the Commerce stream, Riya Kharpran topped by scoring 464 marks, followed by Emerene Kharpran and Keshav Agarwala who scored 462 marks. In totality, the pass percentage for this stream is 85.65 per cent.

The stream pass percentage for vocational stream is 100 percent this year.

In 2021, the Meghalaya board was among the few state boards, that conducted the class 12 board exam despite the COVID-19 cases. Around 30,000 students appeared for the HSSLC exam, during the second wave of corona-virus. The overall passing percentage of MBOSE class 12 was 80.93 per cent. 

