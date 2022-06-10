MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC Arts result 2022: How to check

MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC Arts result 2022: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the HSSLC or class 12 (Arts stream) results today i.e. June 10, 2022. Candidates who appeared in the board exam can check their respective results at the official website — mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.

The class 12 or HSSLC board exams were conducted successfully in an offline pen-and-paper mode by following all the necessary Covid guidelines provided by the Government of India. Exams were held from March 25 till April 21, 2022, from 10 am and continued till 1 pm.

MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 result 2022: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the official website — mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Meghalaya board result 2022’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: Login using the required credentials such as roll number/registration number and date of birth (DOB). (Available in the admit card)

Step 4: Click on submit and the result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, the Meghalaya board was among the few state boards that conducted the class 12 board exam despite the increase in Covid-19 cases across the country. The overall passing percentage recorded by the board in 2021 was 80.93 per cent.

In the 2020 HSSLC or class 12 board result, female students outperformed the boys in the arts stream, recording a passing percentage of 79.19 per cent as compared to boys. Boys were at 67.80 percent, a total number of 1814 candidates secured first division marks, 6947 second and 8161 secured third division grades.

A total number of 24,267 students appeared for the board exams, out of which 74.34 per cent successfully cleared the exams. East Khasi Hills had emerged as the best performing with 86.64 passing per cent.

The Meghalaya board had to face some problems in 2020 while conducting the exams however the exams got postponed and in 2021 the MBOSE examination was successfully conducted by taking all the measures for COVIID-19.