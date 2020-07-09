MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC 12th Result 2020 today: Check websites, direct link

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020: Check result at mbose.in. Representational image/ Pixabay MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020: Check result at mbose.in. Representational image/ Pixabay

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MPBOSE) will declare the result for the higher secondary school leaving certificate (HSSLC) or class 12 board exams today. Students can check their results at the official websites, mbose.in, results.mbose.in, and megresults.nic.in. A total of 30,697 students had registered for the Meghalaya Board HSSLC exams.

Meghalaya Board plus two exams were concluded in June, however, some of the exams were deferred due to lockdown. The pending papers on mathematics, physical education, statistics were conducted from June 8 to 10, 2020. The combined results for all these exams is being declared now.

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Candidates need to download the result and take a print out. This will act as a provisional mark sheet. The final and original mark sheet will be released by the schools later.

In 2019, Debjanee Bhattacharjee topped in science stream with 464 marks, while Bhanusaya Upadhaya with 448 marks in commerce. In class 12 Arts, the top rank was secured by Diana Kharbithai with 452 marks.

Meghalaya Board class 12 results declared last year, as many as 76.28 per cent students cleared the exam in the arts stream. The pass percentage in the Meghalaya MPBOSE class 12 science stream was recorded at 73.80 per cent and in commerce, as many as 79.24 per cent students passed the exam. The best result was observed in the commerce stream.

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020: Check update in Hindi

In 2019, East Khasi Hills emerged as the top-performing district for both commerce and science stream with 83.51 per cent and 80.60 per cent pass percentage respectively.

